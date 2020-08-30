Red Flag Warning issued August 30 at 3:40AM HST until August 31 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

