Red Flag Warning issued August 31 at 3:20AM HST until August 31 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

South Side

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 13 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind around 13 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead