At about 2 p.m. Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) inmates in one module refused to go back into their cells. Staff immediately activated their emergency response teams to deescalate the situation. It was quickly contained and order restored by 2:45 p.m. Maui Police were called to standby for assistance as a precaution.

“Staff followed their training to squash the attempted disturbance fast. I commend them for effectively and professionally returning calm to the module during these trying times,” said Maria Cook, Deputy Director for Administration.

Inmates are still being evaluated by medical staff for any possible injuries. A couple of correctional staff did report minor injuries. There was no major damage to the module. The module is in order and ready for dinner service.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Maui Police will handle the criminal investigation while an internal investigation is conducted by the Department of Public Safety.