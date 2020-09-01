Attempted Disturbance at Maui Jail Quickly Contained

September 1, 2020, 4:29 PM HST · Updated September 1, 4:29 PM
0 Comments
×

At about 2 p.m. Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) inmates in one module refused to go back into their cells.  Staff immediately activated their emergency response teams to deescalate the situation.  It was quickly contained and order restored by 2:45 p.m.   Maui Police were called to standby for assistance as a precaution.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Staff followed their training to squash the attempted disturbance fast.  I commend them for effectively and professionally returning calm to the module during these trying times,” said Maria Cook, Deputy Director for Administration.

Inmates are still being evaluated by medical staff for any possible injuries.  A couple of correctional staff did report minor injuries.  There was no major damage to the module.  The module is in order and ready for dinner service.

An investigation into the incident is underway.  Maui Police will handle the criminal investigation while an internal investigation is conducted by the Department of Public Safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing