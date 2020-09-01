Hāna-Maui Resort (formerly Travaasa Hāna) announced it will be joining the Hyatt family, with Hyatt assuming management under the Destination Hotels brand.

Located in the remote East Maui town of Hāna on the eastern tip of Maui, the 75-room Hāna Maui Resort is set above Hāna Bay overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The re-branded Hāna-Maui Resort plans to reopen Oct. 1, in accordance with the state of Hawaiʻi’s guidelines.

“Hyatt is excited to welcome Hāna-Maui Resort to the Destination Hotels brand and Hyatt’s robust Hawaiʻi portfolio,” said Katie Johnson, director of global independent brands for Hyatt. “With more than 40 years of operations in Hawaiʻi, we are pleased to expand our footprint on the beautiful island of Maui. We appreciate all the Hāna destination has to offer and look forward to sharing its rich local culture with guests while providing immersive discoveries.”

Property highlights include ocean bungalows, family suites, an open-air restaurant, Hāna Ranch Restaurant, spa & wellness offerings, two pools and immersive adventure/cultural experiences.

The resort will offer unique transportation options for guests with both a private helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft to Hāna in the near future.

In light of COVID-19 local travel restrictions, Hāna-Maui Resort has currently suspended operations and anticipates resuming operations next month, in accordance with the state of Hawaiʻi’s guidelines.

The resort will be undergoing an extensive renovation to enhance all guest rooms, arrival areas, dining outlets and pools. The resort plans to remain open through a planned two-year phased renovation. Renovation plans include enhancements of all accommodations, arrival areas, dining outlets and pools.

Hāna-Maui Resort also joins the World of Hyatt program, providing members with opportunities to enjoy loyalty benefits on qualifying hotel stays, dining and spa services, meetings, events and more as a part of their unique stay experience. Current offers available to Hāna-Maui Resort guests through Hyatt include A Warm Welcome Awaits.