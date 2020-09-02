Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson today shared that he and his family have been recovering from COVID-19 over the past two-and-a-half to three weeks.

The international superstar, actor and professional wrestler of WWE fame said he tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife and two daughters. The information was shared via social media posts on Facebook and Instagram.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And for me personally as well too, and I’ve been through some doozies in the past… but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” he said.

According to Johnson, he became infected from very close family friends. “They, like us, had been incredibly disciplined,” said Johnson, noting that he does not know where his friends picked up the virus.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“My number one priority is to always protect my family and my children, my loved ones… I wish it was only me who tested positive,” he said.

While he prides himself on discipline when it comes to health, best practices and safety measures, Johnson said a takeaway would be to apply even greater discipline when having people over. He also encouraged a commitment to wellness, boosting immunity and wearing of masks.

Johnson’s ties to Hawaiʻi date back to his high school years in Honolulu. He recently visited Hawaii in July of 2019 in a show of support for the demonstration at Maunakea. Johnson was also the voice of the demi-god Maui in Disney’s Moana that was released in 2016 and was tapped by New Line Cinema to play the starring title role of Kamehameha I in film THE KING.

*Video: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Facebook.