Moku Roots in Lahaina Gateway announced Monday a new menu featuring plant-based “handheld” food items and a new head chef, Brandon Martinez.

The new menu at the zero waste vegan restaurant features sandwiches, wraps and burritos, as well as salads, plates, bowls and elixirs.

New items include the BLAT sandwich with Moku Roots’ signature coconut “bacon,” the Buffalo Kale Salad with macadamia nut ranch dressing and buffalo cauliflower, Black Bean Tacos, Pineapple Fried Rice, and the Smoothie Bowl, Curry Bowl, and Moku Bowl.

The elixirs menu includes drinks like Mamaki Lemongrass Soda, Fresh Cracked Coconut Water, draft kombucha, smoothies, lattes and more.

Newly minted head chef Brandon Martinez brings a background in sushi and a passion for Thai, Vietnamese and Japanese cuisine. His influence is evident in new menu items and rotating specials, including new vegan sushi nights offered each Friday.

The new bar menu features cocktails with local craft spirits from Maui’s Hāliʻimaile Distilling and Kauaʻi’s Kōloa Rum.

Happy hour food and drink specials are offered each Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. with $4 beer, $5 wine, $6 cocktails, $5 hand rolls and nigiri samplers and dinner specials from 6 to 8 p.m.

Moku Roots continues to offer bulk goods like beans, lentils, olive oil, granola, crackers and more. Fresh offerings debut often, like the popular Taro Burger-of-the-week and gluten-free, vegan cheesecakes.