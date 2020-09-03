Hawaiian Airlines is extending its waiver of change fees to travelers across its entire network.

The carrier, which has already been waiving change fees for guests who need to postpone their trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is extending the benefit to travelers between Hawai‘i and the US mainland, its international destinations and within the Hawaiian Islands.

“We know our guests’ plans change for a variety of reasons, and we want them to book a flight with confidence and the flexibility to travel when they are ready to take that special Hawai‘i vacation, visit friends and relatives or do business on our neighbor islands,” said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram.

Effective today, Hawaiian eliminated change fees for guests who purchase tickets or redeem HawaiianMiles for Main Cabin, Extra Comfort or First/Premium Cabin Class seats. Main Cabin Basic guests, who enjoy the lowest fares between the US mainland and Hawai‘i, can modify their flight date without a change fee for tickets purchased through the end of the year under the airline’s existing COVID-19 waivers.

In addition to providing guests travel flexibility by removing change fees, Hawaiian has implemented a health and safety program covering all aspects of their journey.

Starting at check-in, guests must complete a health acknowledgment form indicating they are free of COVID-19 symptoms and will wear an adequate face mask or covering at the airport and during the flight. Guests two years of age and older who are unable to wear a face mask or covering due to a medical condition or disability must undergo a health screening to board.

Hawaiian’s “Keeping you Safe” enhanced cleaning includes frequent disinfecting of lobby areas, kiosks, and ticket counters, electrostatic aircraft cabin spraying, plexiglass barriers at staffed airport counters, and sanitizer wipe distribution to all guests. The carrier, which has been operating a reduced schedule since March due to the pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, will continue to cap cabin capacity at 70 percent through October to allow for onboard distancing.

All travelers arriving in Hawai‘i or flying between the islands must now also complete the state’s online Safe Travels Hawai‘i form.