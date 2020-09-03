Nearly 370 Tested in COVID-19 Drive-Through Event at Keōpūolani Park

September 3, 2020, 5:21 PM HST · Updated September 3, 5:22 PM
Keōpūolani Drive Through COVID-19 (9.3.20) PC: County of Maui.

Nearly 370 people were tested for COVID-19 today during a drive-through testing event at Keōpūolani Park.

The tests included about 180 tests for County of Maui employees of the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney and the Maui Fire and Police Departments.

“These tests will help determine the extent of COVID-19 in our community, especially among our County of Maui employees,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “The more information we get the better the Department of Health will be able to limit the spread of the virus.”

Minit Medical Urgent Care conducted 369 PCR diagnostic tests at the park on Thursday. Minit Medical will be calling individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Keōpūolani Drive Through COVID-19 (9.3.20) PC: County of Maui.

