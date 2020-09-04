3.7 Earthquake 1.6 Miles ESE of Paia, Maui

September 4, 2020, 9:52 PM HST · Updated September 4, 10:20 PM
Wendy Osher · 42 Comments
×

 

There were no immediate reports of damage following a 3.7 (preliminary magnitude 3.3) earthquake reported at 9:43 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 on Maui.

The USGS reports that the quake was located:

2.5 km (1.6 mi) ESE of Paia, Hawaii
13.2 km (8.2 mi) E of Kahului, Hawaii
16.5 km (10.2 mi) E of Wailuku, Hawaii
17.7 km (10.9 mi) NE of K?hei, Hawaii
163.5 km (101.4 mi) ESE of Honolulu, Hawaii

SPONSORED VIDEO

There were no immediate advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

According to the USGS Did You Feel It website, there were more than 100 felt reports documented in the first half-hour, with most reports coming from the Makawao, Haiku and Kula areas of Maui. The quake was also felt in Paia, Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku, Hana, Lahaina and Kamuela.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available. 

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served nearly 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

Scroll Down to Read 42 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 42 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing