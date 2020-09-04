There were no immediate reports of damage following a 3.7 (preliminary magnitude 3.3) earthquake reported at 9:43 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 on Maui.

The USGS reports that the quake was located:

2.5 km (1.6 mi) ESE of Paia, Hawaii

13.2 km (8.2 mi) E of Kahului, Hawaii

16.5 km (10.2 mi) E of Wailuku, Hawaii

17.7 km (10.9 mi) NE of K?hei, Hawaii

163.5 km (101.4 mi) ESE of Honolulu, Hawaii

There were no immediate advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

According to the USGS Did You Feel It website, there were more than 100 felt reports documented in the first half-hour, with most reports coming from the Makawao, Haiku and Kula areas of Maui. The quake was also felt in Paia, Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku, Hana, Lahaina and Kamuela.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.