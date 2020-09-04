3.7 Earthquake 1.6 Miles ESE of Paia, MauiSeptember 4, 2020, 9:52 PM HST · Updated September 4, 10:20 PM Wendy Osher · 42 Comments
There were no immediate reports of damage following a 3.7 (preliminary magnitude 3.3) earthquake reported at 9:43 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 on Maui.
The USGS reports that the quake was located:
2.5 km (1.6 mi) ESE of Paia, Hawaii
13.2 km (8.2 mi) E of Kahului, Hawaii
16.5 km (10.2 mi) E of Wailuku, Hawaii
17.7 km (10.9 mi) NE of K?hei, Hawaii
163.5 km (101.4 mi) ESE of Honolulu, Hawaii
There were no immediate advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
According to the USGS Did You Feel It website, there were more than 100 felt reports documented in the first half-hour, with most reports coming from the Makawao, Haiku and Kula areas of Maui. The quake was also felt in Paia, Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku, Hana, Lahaina and Kamuela.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.
