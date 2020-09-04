$963K Road Repair Project Starts Sept. 8 in Kahikinui, Maui

September 4, 2020, 11:24 AM HST · Updated September 4, 11:24 AM
3 Comments
×

Kahikinui. PC: DHHL

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands through its contractor Goodfellow Bros. LLC, will begin roadway repairs in Kahikinui, Maui on Sept. 8, 2020.

The project involves the construction of approximately 2,200 linear feet of new reinforced concrete roadway, concrete swale, and concrete spillways. It will include the clearing, grubbing, and removal of vegetation and debris, along with the excavation, demolition, and removal of existing concrete pavement.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Work will be conducted Monday through Friday from 8  a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Residents can expect construction noise, dust, and slow traffic in the area during work hours.

DHHL anticipates the project to be completed in March 2021, pending weather and construction conditions. The project utilizes $963,836, part of which are State Legislative General Obligation Bonds funds.

Scroll Down to Read 3 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 3 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing