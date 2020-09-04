MEO’s Business Development Center held two Teen Financial Literacy Workshops this summer with 55 students graduating from the program. A drive-by graduation was held to present graduates with a certificate of achievement.

The four session workshop teaches teens about budgeting and savings goals, basic banking, how to apply and interview for a job, and credit.

Those interested in learning more about our Teen Financial Literacy Workshop can contact Lianne Peros-Busch at the MEO Business Development Center at 808-249-2990 or [email protected] There is no cost for this course.

Funding from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development helps make the Teen Financial Literacy Workshop possible.