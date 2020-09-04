MEO Business Development Center

September 4, 2020, 2:39 PM HST · Updated September 4, 2:39 PM
0 Comments
×

MEO’s Business Development Center held two Teen Financial Literacy Workshops this summer with 55 students graduating from the program. A drive-by graduation was held to present graduates with a certificate of achievement.

The four session workshop teaches teens about budgeting and savings goals, basic banking, how to apply and interview for a job, and credit.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Those interested in learning more about our Teen Financial Literacy Workshop can contact Lianne Peros-Busch at the MEO Business Development Center at 808-249-2990 or [email protected] There is no cost for this course.

Funding from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development helps make the Teen Financial Literacy Workshop possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing