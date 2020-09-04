There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead