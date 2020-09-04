September 04, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 4, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 4, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
