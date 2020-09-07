Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center on Molokaʻi. Testing is available for symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals and are encouraged to pre-register to save time and minimize personal interactions.

“I strongly encourage Molokaʻi residents to consider getting tested during this drive-through testing event,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “By testing our community widely and accurately, we can limit the spread of this virus. Again, we want to mahalo Minit Medical for taking their team to Molokaʻi and for their hard work and partnership to administer these drive-through events for Maui County.”

Diagnostic PCR testing will be available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants should pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Participants can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork and personal interactions.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask

Criteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic:

Fever/chills Body aches Short of breath Difficulty breathing Cough Loss of taste or smell Diarrhea Sore throat Headache Nausea Runny nose



Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):

Recent travel to Mainland/International Positive/possible exposure contact First responders/essential workers Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing Required for travel (costs might be incurred)



For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.