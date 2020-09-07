Maui Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed today that members of the “Love Has Won” cult were intercepted at Kahului Airport on Sunday afternoon and hours later took a flight to San Francisco and on to Colorado.

The group members flew from Kauai to Maui, arriving at Kahului Airport on Sunday afternoon. They did not leave the airport. Maui police reported that airport screeners discovered that the three members had reservations at a location not approved for quarantine.

Another 11 members were traveling from Kauaʻi to Maui, but they were stopped on Oʻahu and diverted to Colorado.

Maui police say they received notification that the cult had bee on Kauaʻi and was en route to Maui.

Polic say “It was reported that leader Amy Carlson (44), Jason Castillo (45) and Miguel Lamboy (42), all from Colorado where scheduled to arrive at the Kahului Airport.”

The three arrived on Kauaʻi about a month ago and rented a house. During their stay in Kauaʻi, several protests, vandalism and small fires had been reported. As a result, law enforcement intervened to ensure the safety of the group. On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, the protests escalated and the group ultimately decided to leave Kauaʻi for their safety.

Police say Carlson, Castillo and Lamboy were contacted at the Kahului airport by officers of the Maui Police Department. While filling out their travel forms, screeners discovered they had reservations at a non-approved location.

Police say “Castillo related there was a big misunderstanding and that it was in the groups best interest to return to the mainland.” It was further related that eleven more group members were traveling from Kauaʻi to Oʻahu, then on to Maui to meet with them.

Coordination was made with multiple agencies, and all fourteen group members voluntarily returned to Colorado.

Agencies involved in the effort included: the Mayor’s Office Maui, Maui Visitors Bureau, VASH Honolulu, Kauaʻi Police Department/CIU, Securitas Airport Police Maui, Sheriff’s Honolulu and Maui Police Department.