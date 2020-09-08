September 08, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 8, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 8, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov