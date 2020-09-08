There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

