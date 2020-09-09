A produce distribution event takes place today, Wednesday, Sept. 9, on Lānaʻi to provide produce for families impacted by COVID-19.

Produce distribution for the general public takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., or until supplies run out, in the county parking lot located between the county gym and school cafeteria. Cars may line up at 2 p.m. for distribution.

Lānaʻi produce distributions began April 17, and more than 11,000 pounds of produce has been shared with Lānaʻi families impacted by COVID-19.

Bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. To maximize social distancing, produce distribution will be done in a grab-and-go drive-through (no walk up). Motorists will have the option of getting bags placed in their vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area. Recipients must wear face masks.