Fresh Produce Distribution on Lāna‘i, Sept. 9

September 9, 2020, 7:25 AM HST · Updated September 9, 7:25 AM
0 Comments
×

A produce distribution event takes place today, Wednesday, Sept. 9, on Lānaʻi to provide produce for families impacted by COVID-19.

Produce distribution for the general public takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., or until supplies run out, in the county parking lot located between the county gym and school cafeteria. Cars may line up at 2 p.m. for distribution.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Lānaʻi produce distributions began April 17, and more than 11,000 pounds of produce has been shared with Lānaʻi families impacted by COVID-19.

Bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. To maximize social distancing, produce distribution will be done in a grab-and-go drive-through (no walk up). Motorists will have the option of getting bags placed in their vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area. Recipients must wear face masks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing