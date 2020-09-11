September 11, 2020 Surf ForecastSeptember 11, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 11, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NE winds less than 5mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
