It’s not everyday that a goat goes missing, but when it happens, the Maui Humane Society has been known to help.

MHS reports that enforcement officer Jeff Hoopi’i got the call to pick up a lost goat that had decided to follow some people on a walk in Pukalani.

The friendly goat was brought to the Maui Humane Society where she stayed until her owners called looking for her. The goat, named “Ducky” is no duck at all, but she is an expectant mother of a baby goat (a kid)… no kidding!

This was a surprise to her owner who didn’t know the goat was pregnant, according to the MHS.

The Maui Humane Society offers around-the-clock Animal Emergency Response at (808) 877-3680 ext. 211.

Q: What do you call a lost goat with a surprise?

A: A happy ending times two.