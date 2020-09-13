The Maui County Civil Air Patrol invites the public to attend a virtual open house at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 via Zoom. The Maui County Composite Squadron 057, a local unit of Civil Air Patrol, will answer questions and discuss CAP opportunities for those interested in aviation, leadership, aerospace or STEM.

The Maui Squadron offers a youth program for kids ages 12-18 who are interested in flying, aerospace, STEM, emergency services and leadership. The squadron also offers membership for adults interested in volunteer emergency services and teachers interested in bringing aerospace and STEM education to their classrooms.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit 501c3 organization tasked by the US congress to run programs to keep America at the forefront of advanced air and space technology through its three missions of cadet programs, emergency services and aerospace/STEM education.

CAP was founded on Dec. 1, 1941, and Maui County Composite Squadron is celebrating its 46th year of serving the Maui community since 1974.

For more information and a link to register for the open house, visit the Maui County Composite Squadron website and click the red open house signup button.