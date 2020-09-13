UPDATE: Ukumehame Fire on Maui Blackens 105 Acres, 100% Contained

September 13, 2020, 10:57 AM HST · Updated September 13, 10:57 AM
0 Comments
    A fire near the Ukumehame Firing Range on Maui blackened a total of 105 acres since it was first reported at mid-day on Saturday, and is now 100% contained.

    Mop-up operations continue today and some “smokers” are still being reported in the burned area, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro.

    The fire stared at around 11:52 a.m. on Sept. 12, in an area mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui.

    Crews on scene today include Engine 3 and Tanker 3 from Lahaina, Tanker 14 from Wailea and a crew from the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

    No evictions, injuries or damages were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Ukumehame fire (9.12.20) PC: Cammy Clark

