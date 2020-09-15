The Federal Emergency Management Agency today announced it has approved an additional $70,293,866 grant to Hawai‘i to provide those unemployed due to COVID-19 with an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit. The new funding follows nearly $200 million in federal funding announced last month and $53.4 million announced last week.

“While this new funding will provide some immediate help, it’s not enough for Hawai‘i families who are struggling to make ends meet,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We’ll continue working to secure more federal funding to help Hawai‘i get through this tough time.”

The Lost Wages Assistance or LWA Program is funded by FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, which received $45 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.