Drive-through COVID-19 testing and a mask distribution will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center on Molokaʻi.

The County of Maui will be sending about 2,000 masks to be distributed during the drive-through.

The state reports that there were two new COVID-19 cases on the island of Molokaʻi on Monday. To date there have been 15 cases on the island–13 of them are active.

Minit Medical Urgent Care will administer diagnostic PCR testing and will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

“We had a good turnout for last week’s drive-through testing on Molokaʻi, but with additional cases discovered on the island, it’s important that we hold another event to help identify any community spread,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Mahalo to Minit Medical for partnering with us again, to send their team to assist the people of Molokaʻi.”

Participants should pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Participants can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork and personal interactions.

“We look forward to returning to Molokaʻi and holding this testing event for the community,” said Justin Prouty, owner of Minit Medical. “We want to remind everyone, though, that you do not need to wait for a drive-through to get tested. We encourage you to call your doctor or local medical provider anytime to setup an appointment.”

Testing is available for individuals who are either symptomatic or asymptomatic. Most Insurances will cover costs associated with COVID-19 testing. Individuals who do not have insurance, will have testing covered by the federal government.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask

Criteria for testing:

Symptomatic:

Fever/chills

Body aches

Short of breath

Difficulty breathing

Cough

Loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Sore throat

Headache

Nausea

Runny nose

Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):

Recent travel to Oahu and Mainland/International

Positive/possible exposure contact

First responders/essential workers

Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing

Required for travel (costs might be incurred)

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.