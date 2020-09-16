Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center announced that it will be closing its Pharmacy at 1881 Nani Street in Wailuku.

Existing prescriptions with refills will be transferred to the Longs Drugs Main Street site on Central Avenue. Patients may contact the pharmacy through Sept. 23 at 872-4078 with questions or concerns, and Longs Drugs thereafter at 244-9099 to request a prescription transfer.

With the significant decrease in patient visits, prescription volume, and revenues, Mālama I Ke Ola reports that pharmacy operations were no longer sustainable.

The organization remains hopeful of a return to normalcy soon, at which time, the pharmacy would be able to re-open its doors to serve the community again.