The County of Maui reported testing about 150 individuals on Wednesday at a COVID-19 drive-through testing event at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center on Moloka‘i.

About 2,000 face masks were also distributed during the event.

Minit Medical Urgent Care will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days. Diagnostic PCR testing was available to individuals who were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

“We thank Minit Medical for conducting the testing and sending its team to Molokai,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We also want to mahalo all the County staff and others for assisting with the drive-through event. It’s very important to continue widespread testing throughout Maui County and keep our families safe from this virus.”

To date, there have been 15 cases on Molokaʻi over the course of the pandemic and 13 of them are active, according to an update provided by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.