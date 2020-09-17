Hawaiʻi Woman Hits Nearly $790K Jackpot at Fremont Hotel in Las Vegas

September 17, 2020, 3:45 PM HST · Updated September 17, 3:45 PM
Hawaiʻi woman wins $790,000 jackpot at Fremont. PC: Boyd Gaming.

A downtown Las Vegas regular from Hawaiʻi turned her visit to Fremont Hotel and Casino into a nearly $790,000 jackpot playing Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno™ slot game on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The lucky winner, identified only by the name “Louise,” is described as a regular visitor of the California Hotel and Casino. She decided to stop by the hotel’s sister property, Fremont, on Wednesday morning and hit the $789,062 progressive jackpot at 8:37 a.m.

The lucky guest thought she won $79,000 at first, but quickly realized she had actually won nearly 10 times that amount.

Her luck at Fremont wasn’t finished, though – while waiting to be paid on her huge win, Louise hit a second jackpot of more than $5,000 on a nearby machine.

