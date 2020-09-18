As Hawaiʻi continues to adjust to the pandemic, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs is continuing its mission to support Native Hawaiian economic self-sufficiency.

It has compiled a list of Native Hawaiian-owned businesses operating during COVID in the hopes of generating support for the local economy.

On Maui, local restaurant favorite Poi By The Pound was scheduled to close its doors on Sept. 11; but because of community support, the Native-Hawaiian owned restaurant will stay open until Sept. 27.

So far, the list includes several restaurants, and a growing list of online retailers.

MAUI

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement provided support in compiling this list. To be added to future lists, email [email protected]