OHA Releases List of Local Shops to Encourage Economic SupportSeptember 18, 2020, 5:03 PM HST · Updated September 18, 5:03 PM 1 Comment
As Hawaiʻi continues to adjust to the pandemic, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs is continuing its mission to support Native Hawaiian economic self-sufficiency.
It has compiled a list of Native Hawaiian-owned businesses operating during COVID in the hopes of generating support for the local economy.
On Maui, local restaurant favorite Poi By The Pound was scheduled to close its doors on Sept. 11; but because of community support, the Native-Hawaiian owned restaurant will stay open until Sept. 27.
So far, the list includes several restaurants, and a growing list of online retailers.
MAUI
- Poi By The Pound, Kahului. Locally-sourced Hawaiian food favorite. Monday – Sunday 12-8 p.m. 808-283-9381 Open until September 27.
- Kūlua, Makawao. Small-batch sustainable clothing and home products. Wednesday – Saturday, 10-5 and online
- Cornerstone Consignment, Makawao. Clothing consignment. 808-572-5062 Monday – Friday 10-5, Saturday 10-4
- Holoholo Surf, Makawao. Surf shop and bikinis. 808-572-2100 Monday – Friday 11-4, Saturday 10-2 and online
- Native Intelligence, Wailuku. Fresh lei, ʻōiwi products and gifts. Text 808-283-2427. Monday – Friday 10-5, Saturday 10-4 and online
OʻAHU
- Hele Mele Botanicals, Floral arrangements, lei & lei po’o, and events. 808-426-7926
- Aloha Surfing Ohana, North Shore. Wahine-owned group and private surf lessons from ‘Ohana Kahaulelio. 808-777-8312
ONLINE SHOPPING
- Sticks and Pōhaku, ʻŌlelo Hawai’i clothing & textiles. (Maui)
- Kapalalau, Clothing & activewear. (Maui)
- Ari South, Designer clothing.
- Aloha Inspiration, Clothing, bags, and cards.
- Hawaiʻi Liquid Gold, Natural skincare and bodycare.
- Maile Girl Designs, Clothing, jewelry, and things.
- Orchid Speed Lānaʻi, Arts and crafts. Email [email protected]
- uCook Hawai’i, Locally made foods and sauces.
- Keiki Kine Designs, Keiki clothing & accessories.
- Napuaʻala, Locally-made soaps and bodycare from Hauʻula.
- Pilikana Boutique, ʻŌiwi clothing and gifts.
- All Things Maoli Co., Handmade jewelry, gifts, Hae Hawaiʻi products.
- Hawaiian Checkers, Kōnane boards & accessories.
- The Tea Farm, Premium tea and tea blends.
- Noʻeau Designers, ʻŌiwi products and gifts.
- Kealopiko, Sustainable, comfortable clothing. (Molokaʻi)
- Kaimana Creations, Wood prints and custom gifts.
- Kauluaʻe, Contemporary Hawaiian clothing.
- Mea Kahiko, Lei hulu (feather lei).
- Kahaʻi Made, Handmade jewelry.
- Bete Muʻu, Authentic and custom muʻumuʻu.
- Kilo Books Hawaiʻi, Stargazing & educational materials.
- Kēhau Noʻeau Art, Pins, gifts, and clothing.
- Kakaʻako Kasuals, Footwear designed in Hawaiʻi.
- Hanu Hawaii, Handmade bikinis and face masks.
- Ke Kahili The Royal Standard, Tahitian pearl jewelry.
- Manaola, Favorite Hawaiian designer.
- Sig Zane, Classic aloha wear.
- Kini Zamora, Fashion clothing.
- Hawaii’s Finest, Locally designed sportswear.
- Manuhealiʻi, Aloha wear.
- Hana Hou Hilo, ʻŌiwi clothing and gifts.
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement provided support in compiling this list. To be added to future lists, email [email protected]