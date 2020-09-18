OHA Releases List of Local Shops to Encourage Economic Support

September 18, 2020, 5:03 PM HST · Updated September 18, 5:03 PM
1 Comment
×

MAMo, by Anna Kahalekulu, Kūlua Designs.

As Hawaiʻi continues to adjust to the pandemic, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs is continuing its mission to support Native Hawaiian economic self-sufficiency.

It has compiled a list of Native Hawaiian-owned businesses operating during COVID in the hopes of generating support for the local economy.

On Maui, local restaurant favorite Poi By The Pound was scheduled to close its doors on Sept. 11; but because of community support, the Native-Hawaiian owned restaurant will stay open until Sept. 27.

So far, the list includes several restaurants, and a growing list of online retailers.

MAUI

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement provided support in compiling this list. To be added to future lists, email [email protected]

Kealopiko Inc.’s Pareu (scarf) made of soft thin organic cotton is among the Fashion & Apparel items that are locally made in Maui County. PC: file courtesy www.MadeInMauiCounty.com.

    Weekly Newsletter

