There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with a light north northeast wind increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light south wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light northeast wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead