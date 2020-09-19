Applicants are being sought for 46 vacancies on Maui County boards, commissions, councils and committees.

The list of vacancies and the number of spots available are available below:

Council of Aging (5);

Public Works Commission (4);

Maui County Arborist Committee (3);

Board of Ethics (2);

Board of Variances and Appeals (2);

Board of Water Supply (2);

Commission on Children and Youth (2);

Fire and Public Safety Commission (2);

Hāna Advisory Committee (2);

Liquor Control Adjudication Board (2);

Liquor Control Commission (2);

Maui County Commission on Persons with Disabilities (2);

Maui Planning Commission (2);

Molokaʻi Planning Commission (2);

Maui Police Commission (2);

Salary Commission (2);

Committee Status of Women (2);

Affirmative Action Advisory Council (1);

Civil Service Commission (1);

Kula Agricultural Park Committee (1);

Lānaʻi Planning Commission (1);

Maui County Cultural Resources Committee (1);

Real Property Tax Review Board (1); and

Maui Redevelopment Agency (1).

Applicants are also being sought for the Charter Commission. Pursuant to Section 14-3 of the Revised Charter of the County of Maui (1983), as amended, the Charter Commission shall consist of 11 members to study and review the operation of the government of the county. The Commission convenes every 10 years to review the County Charter.

Responsibilities for all boards, commissions, councils and committees include attending meetings, receiving public testimony, and reviewing policies and standards. In March, the Maui County Council enacted an attendance policy for boards and commissions.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Panel members make recommendations and decisions that impact Maui County. Positions are appointed by the Mayor, confirmed by the Maui County Council and have terms lasting two to five years. While no monetary compensation is provided for serving on a board or commission, county officials say the public’s participation helps provide an important government service. Volunteers are reimbursed for allowable travel expenses.

Submissions are kept on file for at least two years, and applicants may be considered for nomination when there are open positions. Applications are considered based on the applicant’s experience and interests. Openings occur when there are term expirations, vacancies and resignations on boards, commissions and committees.

Anyone interested in serving on a board or commission should apply online. Paper applications are also available at the County Building in the Mayor’s Office on the 9th floor. Paper applications should be mailed to: Office of the Mayor, County of Maui, 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793, or faxed to (808) 270-7870.

The application deadline for all applicants is Nov. 16, 2020.