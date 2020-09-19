September 19, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 19, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 19, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East wind around 7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov