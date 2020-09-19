There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead