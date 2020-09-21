Hui No Ke Ola Pono has been selected as the upcoming beneficiary of the ʻOhana Fuels’ “Fuel up. Do good.” program. During the months of October through December 2020 a portion of all gasoline sales at Maui ʻOhana Fuels locations will be donated to the organization.

ʻOhana Fuels partners with non-profit organizations serving the needs of the local community, and donates a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at ʻOhana Fuels stations in that community.

HNKOP is a Native Hawaiian Heath Care System that includes family medicine, pediatric and dental clinics, an exercise program, nutrition, lomilomi massage, chiropractic services, Ho‘ola Pu‘uwai – Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation program, workshops in Native Hawaiian practices and more all with the goal of encouraging health and wellness.

With the help of funders like Maui United Way, OHA and Hawaiʻi Dental Service, the agency delivered meals and produce boxes to Native Hawaiian kupuna and keiki communities from March through July 2020. The island wide produce box distribution will continue through December 2020.

“We are thrilled to receive the support of ʻOhana Fuels, and we humbly ask Maui residents to support our efforts in improving the health status of Native Hawaiians by filling up your tanks at ʻOhana Fuels gas stations during the months of October through December,” said Joseph Gonsalves, Jr., Executive Director of Hui No Ke Ola Pono.

Kimo Haynes, President of Hawaii Petroleum said he’s pleased to announced the partnership with Hui No Ke Ola Pono for the third quarter. “They provide exceptional services to the Native Hawaiian community, and we are proud to offer them our support through our ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program,” he said.