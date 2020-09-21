There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

