The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with a missing person case. Heather Harrison, 42, was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Police say Harrison is known to operate a gold, 2005, Honda, four-door sedan. She frequents the Mākena Landing and Sugar Beach areas of South Maui.

She is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts, is asked to contact police dispatch at (808) 244-6400.