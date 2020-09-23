A fifth Bayanihan Food Distribution takes place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului. The drive-through Food Distribution is open to the public and continues until the supplies of hot food, produce, and assorted groceries are exhausted.

In August, the Bayanihan Food Distribution raised $7,130 in donations and distributed 711 food packages including 1286 plate lunches, 4,741 canned goods, 608 bags of rice, 8,904 pounds of produce, 1,806 packages of noodles, 1,000 Pepsi beverages, 696 jars of spaghetti sauce, 1,396 snacks, 336 bags of Starbucks coffee, 3,240 beverages, 1,200 McDonalds certificates and 900 Maui Gold Pineapples.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For traffic flow purposes, vehicles must enter Oneheʻe Avenue by turning right from South Papa Avenue. Drivers are reminded not to impede traffic or block driveways.

The Bayanihan Food Distribution is spearheaded by Binhi at Ani in cooperation with businesses, individuals and other community organizations including the Maui Filipino Community Council.

The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is located at 780 Oneheʻe Avenue across from Maui Waena School.