Toyota Hawaiʻi announced today a new three-year deal that will see its support of University of Hawai‘i Athletics increase.

“With the postponement of sports, we know this is a tough time for the over 500 University of Hawaiʻi student-athletes and staff,” said Peter Dames, executive vice president at Servco Pacific Inc., the parent company of Toyota Hawaiʻi. “As far as we’re concerned, UH Athletics is the official Home Team of Toyota Hawaiʻi whether games are happening or not. We felt that now is the time to really show our Rainbow Warrior spirit and provide more support to our longtime partner.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Under the partnership, Toyota Hawaiʻi provides numerous vehicles to various UH Athletics coaches and staff for recruiting and other business uses. For the 2020-2021 season, any tickets that were purchased by Servco for games/seasons that were cancelled will also be converted to an H-Club contribution.

To kick off this new partnership, Toyota Hawaiʻi will run a marketing campaign in September and October incorporating UH Athletics, and encourage fans to show their support by outfitting their Toyota with UH pride through a License Plate Decal program.

“We appreciate Servco Pacific’s support of us as a proud corporate partner. They have been long standing partners with us during these tough economic times and continue to find ways to show their dedication to our student-athletes and programs. We are grateful for all they do and know that by standing as one, we will get through this. Now more than ever, ‘Bows Together,” said David Matlin, athletics director for UH Athletics.