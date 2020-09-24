The Maui Invasive Species Committee is now accepting nominations for its Malama i ka Aina Award, which honors a landscaper, plant provider (retail and wholesale nurseries and garden shops) or commercial/agricultural property owner/manager for efforts to keep invasive species out of Maui County.

The award has been given out annually since 2003. It is a cooperative effort of the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals, the Maui Invasive Species Committee and the County of Maui.

The winner will be announced in coordination with the Arbor Day Garden Expo and Hawaiian Tree Giveaway, which has been modified for COVID-19. The winner will receive a plaque, a glass sculpture by artist Jupiter Nielsen, a one-year free membership with the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals and local media recognition.

Applicants are requested to explain how the nominee’s activities or decisions have contributed to keeping Maui free from invasive species. Examples include: not selling or using invasive plants, steps taken to learn about invasive species, and efforts to reduce use of invasive species by customers.

Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 16th, 2020 and are available on the event website, www.arbordayexpo.com. You may submit completed nominations via email to [email protected], fax to 573-6475, or mail to MISC at P.O. Box 983, Makawao, HI 96768. There is no fee to apply. Self-nominations are welcome. For more information, call 573-MISC (6472), or e-mail [email protected]

Past Malama i ka Aina Award recipients were recognized for meaningful steps taken to prevent the spread of invasive species, including incorporating codes-of-conduct in business practices, educating the public and clients about invasive species, and encouraging the use of native species in landscape design.