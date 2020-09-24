Licensed liquor establishments in Maui County that fail to comply with County of Maui Public Health Emergency Rules will be ordered to close for a 24-hour period in a measure aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

“These Public Health Emergency Rules are in place to protect our residents from the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “I thank liquor establishments that are diligent about following required health and safety protocols. Other establishments are put on notice that the County of Maui is ready to close those that fail to comply. It is the responsibility of each establishment to know the rules and follow them for the health and safety of their employees, customers and our community.”

Closures will be ordered by the Department of Liquor Control, with the assistance of the Maui Police Department during routine inspections or based on complaints. The closure will allow the licensed liquor establishment to come into compliance with the Public Health Emergency Rules. These include protocols that address sanitation, adequate physical distancing and the wearing of masks.

For more information on requirements, see the Public Health Emergency Rules on the department’s website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/667/Liquor-Control under COVID-19 Precautionary Measures.

Liquor licensees that are not in compliance with the Public Health Emergency Rules will also be subject to penalties pursuant to the Liquor Laws of Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Chapter 281. Penalties for violations of these laws can include a reprimand, fine, suspension, and/or revocation of a liquor license.