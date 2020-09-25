The Hawai‘i State Department of Health issued a formal notice to proceed to Hawaiian Ethos LLC on the island of Hawai‘i and Manoa Botanicals LLC, dba Noa Botanicals on O‘ahu, after both passed their final onsite inspections for their third retail facilities.

Hawaiian Ethos’ new retail location in Hilo at 578 Kanoelehua Avenue expects to begin sales on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Noa Botanicals’ new retail location in ʻAiea at 98-302 Kamehameha Highway expects to open today.

“Hawaiian Ethos’ Hilo store is the state’s 14th licensed retail center and the sixth on Hawai‘i Island which is home to 25% of Hawai‘i’s registered patients,” said Michele Nakata, dispensary licensing section supervisor. “Noa Botanical’s ‘Aiea store is the state’s 15th licensed retail center and the sixth on O‘ahu, home to 47% of Hawai‘i’s registered patients. To safeguard patient access to cannabis for medical use during the COVID-19 pandemic, licensed retail centers were designated as essential businesses and have remained open throughout.”

As of August 31, 2020, a total of 29,475 medical cannabis patients and 2,445 caregivers were registered statewide. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The other licensed retail centers operating in the state include:

Hawai‘i Island

Big Island Grown Dispensaries locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela 74-5617 Pawai Place, in Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela



Kaua‘i

Green Aloha at 4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapa‘a

Maui

Maui Grown Therapies, located at 44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului

Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC, at 415 Dairy Road in Kahului

O‘ahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu 2113 Kalakaua Ave., in Waikiki

Cure Oahu, located at 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu

Noa Botanicals locations at: 1308 Young St. in Honolulu 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe



Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in a car while on the road, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.