Road improvements on West Vineyard Street begin on Monday, Sept. 28, between Market and Church streets as part of Phase 1A of the Wailuku Town Improvements project.

The County of Maui, Department of Management says crews from MIRA Image Construction, LLC will work from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work is slated for completion in January 2021.

West Vineyard Street will have one-way traffic traveling westbound in the construction area between Market Street and Church Street. Motorists are also asked to observe all detour signage while driving in the area.

The municipal parking lot will remain open during construction; however, the only entrance to the parking lot will be from Market Street, and the only exits will be at Market and Church Streets.

Traffic Control Guards and/or signage will be stationed at intersections to assist with guiding traffic around the construction zone.

“This construction on Vineyard Street will include much-needed upgrades for this area,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “These improvements will serve residents and businesses by providing quality roads, water and sewer lines, and drainage systems. Sidewalks will also be improved to ensure safety and walkability for pedestrians that frequent our local Wailuku businesses. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”