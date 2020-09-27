September 27, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 27, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 27, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Light north wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
