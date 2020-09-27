There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Light north wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

:

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead