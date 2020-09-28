There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead