September 28, 2020 Weather Forecast
West Side
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
