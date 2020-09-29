Maui police responded to three burglaries, six vehicle thefts and six vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Sept. 20 to 26, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 50 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 20 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 50 percent from the week before when four incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

3 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Saturday, Sept. 26, 9:25 p.m.: 375 W Kuiaha Rd., 1-100 Kapuai Rd., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Saturday, Sept. 26, 12:36 p.m.: 2000 block of Paulele Pl., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Friday, Sept. 25, 6:57 a.m.: Kahoma Village Loop / Kahoma Village Pl., Lahaina at construction site. Non-residential, forced entry.

6 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Saturday, Sept. 26, 5:12 a.m.: 300 block of S Kamehameha Ave., Kahului. Nissan, white.

Kapalua:

Thursday, Sept. 24, 8:26 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy. (30), Kapalua at Mile 37.5. Jeep, red.

Kīhei:

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 12:58 p.m.: 297 Piʻikea Ave., Kīhei at Ross. Toyota, white.

Pāʻia:

Thursday, Sept. 24, 10:12 a.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia at Pāʻia Bay Park. Nissan, grey.

Wailuku:

Monday, Sept. 21, 2:09 p.m.: 875 Alua St., Wailuku at Maui Chemical and Paper Products. Toyota, white.

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 3:56 p.m.: 1100 block of Lower Main St., Wailuku. Suzuki.

6 Vehicle Break-ins

Hāliʻimaile:

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2:41 p.m.: 800 block of Hāliʻimaile Rd., Hāliʻimaile. Toyota, green.

Kula:

Monday, Sept. 21, 6:39 p.m.: 2200 block of Lower Kula Rd., Kula. Subaru, silver.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 6:40 a.m.: 1-100 ʻŌhiʻa Kū St., Kula. Toyota, black.

Waiheu:

Friday, Sept. 25, 6:59 a.m.: 600 Waihona St., Waiehu. Toyota, silver.

Friday, Sept. 25, 6:59 a.m.: 600 Waihona St., Waiehu. Nissan, white.

Wailuku: