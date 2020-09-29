Maui Crime Sept. 20-26: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts

September 29, 2020, 9:52 AM HST · Updated September 29, 9:52 AM
1 Comment
×

Police car. PC: file image by Wendy Osher.

Maui police responded to three burglaries, six vehicle thefts and six vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Sept. 20 to 26, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 50 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 20 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 50 percent from the week before when four incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

3 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

  • Saturday, Sept. 26, 9:25 p.m.: 375 W Kuiaha Rd., 1-100 Kapuai Rd., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.
SPONSORED VIDEO

Kīhei:

  • Saturday, Sept. 26, 12:36 p.m.: 2000 block of Paulele Pl., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

  • Friday, Sept. 25, 6:57 a.m.: Kahoma Village Loop / Kahoma Village Pl., Lahaina at construction site. Non-residential, forced entry.

6 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

  • Saturday, Sept. 26, 5:12 a.m.: 300 block of S Kamehameha Ave., Kahului. Nissan, white.

Kapalua:

  • Thursday, Sept. 24, 8:26 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy. (30), Kapalua at Mile 37.5. Jeep, red.

Kīhei:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 23, 12:58 p.m.: 297 Piʻikea Ave., Kīhei at Ross. Toyota, white.

Pāʻia:

  • Thursday, Sept. 24, 10:12 a.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia at Pāʻia Bay Park. Nissan, grey.

Wailuku:

  • Monday, Sept. 21, 2:09 p.m.: 875 Alua St., Wailuku at Maui Chemical and Paper Products. Toyota, white.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22, 3:56 p.m.: 1100 block of Lower Main St., Wailuku. Suzuki.

 

6 Vehicle Break-ins

Hāliʻimaile:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2:41 p.m.: 800 block of Hāliʻimaile Rd., Hāliʻimaile. Toyota, green.

Kula:

  • Monday, Sept. 21, 6:39 p.m.: 2200 block of Lower Kula Rd., Kula. Subaru, silver.
  • Saturday, Sept. 26, 6:40 a.m.: 1-100 ʻŌhiʻa Kū St., Kula. Toyota, black.

Waiheu:

  • Friday, Sept. 25, 6:59 a.m.: 600 Waihona St., Waiehu. Toyota, silver.
  • Friday, Sept. 25, 6:59 a.m.: 600 Waihona St., Waiehu. Nissan, white.

Wailuku:

  • Sunday, Sept. 20, 9:15 a.m.: 201 Kanaloa Ave., Wailuku at War Memorial Football Stadium. Ford, white.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing