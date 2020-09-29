Maui United Way launched Phase 2 of the Emergency Safety Net Fund as the need due to COVID-19 continues. In Phase 1, MUW was able to support 26 agencies and was able to get the funding to all nonprofits who applied to address emergency needs.

In Phase 2, MUW focused their funding to bridge the gaps in the areas of food security, child care and personal protective equipment.

The nonprofit community presented these areas of need through MUW’s Phase 1 Safety Net Fund reports and a Safety Net Survey that was sent to the nonprofit sector.

In Phase 2, MUW received 27 applications and was able to fund 13 of them with the funds available. MUW is working to bring in additional resources to support the other nonprofits in need.

The non-profit agencies who have received Phase 2 Safety Net funds are listed.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc.

Child and Family Service

Common Ground Collective

Feed My Sheep

Grow Some Good

Hāna Arts

Ka Hale Pōmaikaʻi

Maui AIDS Foundation

Maui Family Support Services

Nā Hoaloha-Maui Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers

St. Theresa’s Church

Women Helping Women

The Phase 2 application was due on Aug. 21 and funds were awarded on Sept. 4, 2020. The safety net funds will provide many families financial relief in this time of uncertainty; and for non-profits, the ability to continue providing the vital services needed by vulnerable populations.

The public can dial 211 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week for the latest COVID-19 information and updated resources available during the ongoing pandemic. 211 is Hawaiʻi’s only comprehensive, statewide community information and referral service. Free and confidential. 211 specialists help those who call find food, shelter, financial assistance, child care, parenting support, elderly care, disability services, job training and more.

Maui United Way is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower the Maui community through partnerships that enrich people’s lives.