Seabury Hall will host a series of admissions events for prospective families on Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at the school’s Makawao campus.

“Like many things this year, we are pivoting away from the traditional large Open House to smaller Seabury Saturdays in October events,” said Head of School Maureen Madden. “These small gatherings will be personalized based on the interest of the prospective student. Seabury Hall has a strong tradition of academics but I think people will be surprised to learn about all of the other programs we offer.”

Prospective families can sign up for one of four Seabury Saturdays to learn about the Seabury Hall experience, STEM, the arts, and academics including the Pre-AP and AP Capstone Programs.

Space is limited and requires a reservation by calling 572-0807 or emailing [email protected].