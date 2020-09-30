UPDATE: Kapalua Fire Blackens 450 Acres, 30% Contained

September 30, 2020, 11:49 AM HST · Updated September 30, 3:50 PM
Wendy Osher · 21 Comments
    UPDATE: 2:24 p.m., 2:39 p.m., Sept. 30, 2020

    A fire that started on Wednesday morning in the brush above the Kapalua Airport has already blackened an estimated 450 acres and was 30% contained as of 2:30 p.m., according to Maui fire officials.

    The only evacuations at this point were some workers from the nearby water treatment plant located mauka the airport, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro.

    The fire started at 10:57 a.m., mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Kapalua Airport in West Maui.

    Multiple ground and air assets remain on scene including: six engine companies (which include two emergency callback crews); three MFD tankers; Air 1, Air 2 and Air 3; several private dozers and tankers; the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife personnel with firefighting equipment; and state Department of Transportation Airport firefighters.

    The cause of the fire remains unknown.  Current conditions on scene include trade winds blowing at 5 to 15 mph.

    KAPALUA FIRE: Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire located mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Kapalua Airport in West Maui. Ground and air crews are on scene. The fire was reported at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

    Kapalua fire (9.30.20) PC: Don Mccuaig

    Kapalua fire (9.30.20) PC: Don Mccuaig

    Kapalua fire (9.30.20) PC: Don Mccuaig

    Kapalua fire (9.30.20) PC: Don Mccuaig

    PC: Michelle Runion Martinez (9.30.20)

    Kapalua fire (Sept. 30, 2020) PC: Paul Karanik

    Kapalua brush fire (9.30.20) PC: Spike Fuqua

    Kapalua brush fire (9.30.20) PC: Gary Morgan.

    Kapalua brush fire (9.30.20) PC: Gary Morgan.

    Wendy Osher
    Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served nearly 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

    View Full Bio

