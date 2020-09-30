A new Restaurant Card Program was announced today during a news briefing hosted by Governor David Ige, that will provide pre-paid $500 cards to people who have qualified for unemployment insurance, for use at any Hawai‘i restaurant.

The program is a private-public partnership that was announced by Sherry Menor McNamara, President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce in Hawai‘i and Denise Hayashi Yamaguchi, the Executive Director of the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation.

Menor McNamara called the program a “win-win,” saying, “it provides people who have qualified a little extra cash and also helps local small businesses that are struggling.” She noted that since March, an estimated 60% of Hawai‘i’s businesses have fully or partially closed.

Eligible individuals will receive a pre-loaded, non-transferable card in the mail. More details on the program will be available in the coming days.

The program runs from Oct. 20 to Dec. 15.

“We hope this will bring a little good news to struggling individuals just in time for the holidays,” said Hayashi Yamaguchi.

The program is being overseen by DBEDT, which is providing this information today so that restaurants and the supply chain can be better prepared. More details on the program are forthcoming.