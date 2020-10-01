Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care, is opening a Rapid COVID Testing Center in Kahului. Beginning Oct. 5, 2020, Rapid Tests will be offered Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments will be needed.

Those desiring a test will fill out the appropriate forms, present the required documents and the test will be conducted at their car by a nurse. Results will be delivered via telemedicine within an hour.

The Rapid COVID-19 test is available at Doctors On Call. It is covered by HMSA/BCBS PPO & HMO, HMAA, Kaiser, UHA and Medicare. For all others the cost will be $83, paid at the time of service by credit card. No cash accepted.

“Residents and visitors will now be able to take appropriate steps for health and safety for their families, their community, and themselves with affordable and readily available tests,” said Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call.

“In offering the Rapid COVID test, our goal is to help local businesses and the visitor industry open safely. It is ideal for quickly identifying COVID positive individuals in the workplace, in schools, and in the community,” said Dr. James Barahal, co-founder of Doctors On Call Maui.

Here are the specific details:

What: Rapid COVID-19 testing without an appointment

Rapid COVID-19 testing without an appointment When: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Doctors On Call Maui Rapid COVID Testing Center, 22 Hāna Highway in Kahului

Doctors On Call Maui Rapid COVID Testing Center, 22 Hāna Highway in Kahului How: To be tested, drive to the parking lot, come to the door to receive the forms, return to your car. Alternately the COVID-19 forms may be downloaded HERE . Once downloaded print and bring the forms with you. (No Double Sided Printing)

To be tested, drive to the parking lot, come to the door to receive the forms, return to your car. Alternately the COVID-19 forms may be downloaded . Once downloaded print and bring the forms with you. (No Double Sided Printing) Bring: Valid ID, Health Insurance Card, credit card for payment of $83.

Valid ID, Health Insurance Card, credit card for payment of $83. Next: Doctors On Call will call with results within one hour.

If you have questions, call (808) 667-7676.