The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education Grab-and-Go school meals program will be returning for the fall semester at 203 public schools beginning on Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Dec. 18, to provide free meals to children ages 18 and younger.

The meals are available to children regardless of whether or not they are enrolled at the distribution site, are public school students, or are eligible for the free or reduced-price lunch program.

“We are excited to be starting up this program again, as it proved extremely successful over the summer, and we know it helps to fill a critical need in our communities. Consistent daily nutrition is so important for the continued growth and development of our keiki, especially during these challenging times,” Deputy Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami said. “We encourage parents to keep their keiki’s health a priority and to visit the nearest participating school for pick-ups.”

Unlike during the summer, meal distribution will be at lunchtime only. Please contact your school for meal serving times.

Pick-ups will include one lunch for that day and one breakfast for the following day per child. Distribution will be available Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and designated school breaks, at drive-through lines at the campuses listed below and walk-up lines where possible. Dine-in options will not be offered.

Meals may be picked up without children present but parents and guardians must provide one of the following verification documents:

Official letter or email from school listing child(ren) enrolled.

Recent student report card(s).

Attendance record(s) from parent portals of school websites.

Birth certificate(s) of child(ren).

Student ID card(s).

Driver’s permit(s)/license(s) for high school students.

State-issued identification for the child.

Social distancing is required and masks must be worn at all times. There will be no personal interaction between serving staff and the community. All meals will be placed in to-go containers. Families are encouraged to visit their nearest participating school and to not visit multiple locations to ensure schools can produce the appropriate number of meals each day. Parents may contact the school of their choice for more details. Meals at other schools not listed for the Grab-and-Go program will be distributed on normal schedules and pricing rates.

Participating Schools are listed below:

Maui District

Baldwin High

Haʻikū El.

Hāna El. & High

ʻĪao El.

Kahului El.

Kalama Inter.

Kamaliʻi El.

Kamehameha III El.

Kaunakakai El.

Kekaulike High

Kīhei El.

Kilohana El.

Kula El.

Lahaina Inter.

Lahainaluna High

Lānaʻi El. & High

Lihikai El.

Lokelani Inter.

Makawao El.

Maui High

Maui Waena Inter.

Maunaloa El.

Molokaʻi High

Molokaʻi Inter.

Nāhiʻenaʻena El.

Pāʻia El.

Pukalani El.

Puʻu Kukui El.

Waiheʻe El.

Wailuku El.

Honolulu District

Ala Wai El.

Aliʻiōlani El.

ʻĀnuenue School

Central Middle

Dole Middle

Farrington High

Fern El.

Hōkūlani El.

Jarrett Middle

Jefferson El.

Kaʻahumanu El.

Kaʻewai El.

Kaimuki High

Kaʻiulani El.

Kalākaua Middle

Kalihi El.

Kalihi Kai El.

Kalihi Uka El.

Kalihi Waena El.

Kapālama El.

Kauluwela El.

Kawānanakoa Middle

Kūhiō El.

Lanakila El.

Likelike El.

Linapuni El.

Lincoln El.

Lunalilo El.

Maʻemaʻe El.

McKinley High

Palolo El.

Pauoa El.

Puʻuhale El.

Roosevelt High

Royal School

Stevenson Middle

Washington Middle

Central Oʻahu District

ʻAiea El.

ʻAiea High

ʻAiea Inter.

Haleʻiwa El.

Helemano El.

ʻIliahi El.

Inouye El.

Kaʻala El.

Kīpapa El.

Leilehua High

Makalapa El.

Mililani High

Mililani Middle

Pearl Harbor El.

Pearl Ridge El.

Salt Lake El.

Scott El.

Solomon El.

Wahiawa El.

Wahiawa Middle

Waialua High & Inter.

Waimalu El.

Webling El.

Wheeler El.

Wheeler Inter.

Windward Oʻahu District

Hauʻula El.

Heʻeia El.

Kaʻaʻawa El.

Kahaluʻu El.

Kahuku El.

Kahuku High & Inter.

Kailua El.

Kailua High

Kailua Inter.

Kapunahala El.

Keolu El.

King Inter.

Lāʻie El.

Parker El.

Pope El.

Pūʻōhala El.

Sunset Beach El.

Waiāhole El.

Waimanalo Elem & Inter.

Leeward Oʻahu District

August Ahrens El.

Barbers Point El.

Campbell High

ʻEwa El.

ʻEwa Makai Middle

Highlands Inter.

Holomua El.

Honouliuli Middle

Honowai El.

Hoʻokele El.

ʻIlima Inter.

Kaimiloa El.

Kaleiopuʻu El.

Kapolei El.

Kapolei High

Kapolei Middle

Lehua El.

Leihōkū El.

Māʻili El.

Mākaha El.

Makakilo El.

Mauka Lani El.

Nānāikapono El.

Nānākuli El.

Nānākuli High & Inter.

Pearl City El.

Pearl City High

Pōhākea El.

Waiʻanae El.

Waiʻanae High

Waiʻanae Inter.

Waiau El.

Waikele El.

Waipahu El.

Waipahu High

Waipahu Inter.

Kauaʻi District

ʻEleʻele El.

Kamakahelei Middle

Kapaʻa El.

Kapaʻa High

Kapaʻa Middle

Kauaʻi High

Kaumualiʻi El.

Kekaha El.

Kīlauea El.

Kōloa El.

Waimea Canyon Middle

Waimea High

Wilcox El.

Hawaiʻi District

E.B. de Silva El.

Haʻaheo El.

Hilo High

Hilo Inter.

Hilo Union School

Hōlualoa El.

Hōnaunau El.

Honokaʻa El.

Honokaʻa High & Inter.

Hoʻokena El.

Kahakai El.

Kalanianaʻole Elem. & Inter.

Kapiʻolani El.

Kaʻū High & Pahala Elem.

Kaumana El.

Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino

Keaʻau El.

Keaʻau High

Keaʻau Middle

Kealakehe El.

Kealakehe High

Kealakehe Inter.

Keaukaha El.

Keonepoko El.

Kohala El.

Kohala High

Kohala Middle

Konawaena El.

Konawaena High

Konawaena Middle

Mountain View El.

Naʻalehu El. & Inter.

Paʻauilo El. & Inter.

Pāhoa El.

Pāhoa High & Inter.

Waiākea El.

Waiākea High

Waiākea Inter.

Waiākeawaena El.

Waikoloa El.

Waimea El.

This program is made possible through US Department of Agriculture funding, which provided nationwide waivers for the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option to extend free meals to children through December at schools meeting USDA requirements for free and reduced-price meal populations. Using the same SSO funding, HIDOE provided over 1.3 million free Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch meals at nearly 80 public schools and community locations from March 23–July 17, 2020.

For prescribed meal modifications, send an email to [email protected] or call (808) 784-5500.