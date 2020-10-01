Free Grab-and-Go Meals Program Launching at 203 Public Schools This FallOctober 1, 2020, 4:21 PM HST · Updated October 1, 4:21 PM 0 Comments
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education Grab-and-Go school meals program will be returning for the fall semester at 203 public schools beginning on Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Dec. 18, to provide free meals to children ages 18 and younger.
The meals are available to children regardless of whether or not they are enrolled at the distribution site, are public school students, or are eligible for the free or reduced-price lunch program.
“We are excited to be starting up this program again, as it proved extremely successful over the summer, and we know it helps to fill a critical need in our communities. Consistent daily nutrition is so important for the continued growth and development of our keiki, especially during these challenging times,” Deputy Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami said. “We encourage parents to keep their keiki’s health a priority and to visit the nearest participating school for pick-ups.”
Unlike during the summer, meal distribution will be at lunchtime only. Please contact your school for meal serving times.
Pick-ups will include one lunch for that day and one breakfast for the following day per child. Distribution will be available Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and designated school breaks, at drive-through lines at the campuses listed below and walk-up lines where possible. Dine-in options will not be offered.
Meals may be picked up without children present but parents and guardians must provide one of the following verification documents:
- Official letter or email from school listing child(ren) enrolled.
- Recent student report card(s).
- Attendance record(s) from parent portals of school websites.
- Birth certificate(s) of child(ren).
- Student ID card(s).
- Driver’s permit(s)/license(s) for high school students.
- State-issued identification for the child.
Social distancing is required and masks must be worn at all times. There will be no personal interaction between serving staff and the community. All meals will be placed in to-go containers. Families are encouraged to visit their nearest participating school and to not visit multiple locations to ensure schools can produce the appropriate number of meals each day. Parents may contact the school of their choice for more details. Meals at other schools not listed for the Grab-and-Go program will be distributed on normal schedules and pricing rates.
Participating Schools are listed below:
Maui District
Baldwin High
Haʻikū El.
Hāna El. & High
ʻĪao El.
Kahului El.
Kalama Inter.
Kamaliʻi El.
Kamehameha III El.
Kaunakakai El.
Kekaulike High
Kīhei El.
Kilohana El.
Kula El.
Lahaina Inter.
Lahainaluna High
Lānaʻi El. & High
Lihikai El.
Lokelani Inter.
Makawao El.
Maui High
Maui Waena Inter.
Maunaloa El.
Molokaʻi High
Molokaʻi Inter.
Nāhiʻenaʻena El.
Pāʻia El.
Pukalani El.
Puʻu Kukui El.
Waiheʻe El.
Wailuku El.
Honolulu District
Ala Wai El.
Aliʻiōlani El.
ʻĀnuenue School
Central Middle
Dole Middle
Farrington High
Fern El.
Hōkūlani El.
Jarrett Middle
Jefferson El.
Kaʻahumanu El.
Kaʻewai El.
Kaimuki High
Kaʻiulani El.
Kalākaua Middle
Kalihi El.
Kalihi Kai El.
Kalihi Uka El.
Kalihi Waena El.
Kapālama El.
Kauluwela El.
Kawānanakoa Middle
Kūhiō El.
Lanakila El.
Likelike El.
Linapuni El.
Lincoln El.
Lunalilo El.
Maʻemaʻe El.
McKinley High
Palolo El.
Pauoa El.
Puʻuhale El.
Roosevelt High
Royal School
Stevenson Middle
Washington Middle
Central Oʻahu District
ʻAiea El.
ʻAiea High
ʻAiea Inter.
Haleʻiwa El.
Helemano El.
ʻIliahi El.
Inouye El.
Kaʻala El.
Kīpapa El.
Leilehua High
Makalapa El.
Mililani High
Mililani Middle
Pearl Harbor El.
Pearl Ridge El.
Salt Lake El.
Scott El.
Solomon El.
Wahiawa El.
Wahiawa Middle
Waialua High & Inter.
Waimalu El.
Webling El.
Wheeler El.
Wheeler Inter.
Windward Oʻahu District
Hauʻula El.
Heʻeia El.
Kaʻaʻawa El.
Kahaluʻu El.
Kahuku El.
Kahuku High & Inter.
Kailua El.
Kailua High
Kailua Inter.
Kapunahala El.
Keolu El.
King Inter.
Lāʻie El.
Parker El.
Pope El.
Pūʻōhala El.
Sunset Beach El.
Waiāhole El.
Waimanalo Elem & Inter.
Leeward Oʻahu District
August Ahrens El.
Barbers Point El.
Campbell High
ʻEwa El.
ʻEwa Makai Middle
Highlands Inter.
Holomua El.
Honouliuli Middle
Honowai El.
Hoʻokele El.
ʻIlima Inter.
Kaimiloa El.
Kaleiopuʻu El.
Kapolei El.
Kapolei High
Kapolei Middle
Lehua El.
Leihōkū El.
Māʻili El.
Mākaha El.
Makakilo El.
Mauka Lani El.
Nānāikapono El.
Nānākuli El.
Nānākuli High & Inter.
Pearl City El.
Pearl City High
Pōhākea El.
Waiʻanae El.
Waiʻanae High
Waiʻanae Inter.
Waiau El.
Waikele El.
Waipahu El.
Waipahu High
Waipahu Inter.
Kauaʻi District
ʻEleʻele El.
Kamakahelei Middle
Kapaʻa El.
Kapaʻa High
Kapaʻa Middle
Kauaʻi High
Kaumualiʻi El.
Kekaha El.
Kīlauea El.
Kōloa El.
Waimea Canyon Middle
Waimea High
Wilcox El.
Hawaiʻi District
E.B. de Silva El.
Haʻaheo El.
Hilo High
Hilo Inter.
Hilo Union School
Hōlualoa El.
Hōnaunau El.
Honokaʻa El.
Honokaʻa High & Inter.
Hoʻokena El.
Kahakai El.
Kalanianaʻole Elem. & Inter.
Kapiʻolani El.
Kaʻū High & Pahala Elem.
Kaumana El.
Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino
Keaʻau El.
Keaʻau High
Keaʻau Middle
Kealakehe El.
Kealakehe High
Kealakehe Inter.
Keaukaha El.
Keonepoko El.
Kohala El.
Kohala High
Kohala Middle
Konawaena El.
Konawaena High
Konawaena Middle
Mountain View El.
Naʻalehu El. & Inter.
Paʻauilo El. & Inter.
Pāhoa El.
Pāhoa High & Inter.
Waiākea El.
Waiākea High
Waiākea Inter.
Waiākeawaena El.
Waikoloa El.
Waimea El.
This program is made possible through US Department of Agriculture funding, which provided nationwide waivers for the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option to extend free meals to children through December at schools meeting USDA requirements for free and reduced-price meal populations. Using the same SSO funding, HIDOE provided over 1.3 million free Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch meals at nearly 80 public schools and community locations from March 23–July 17, 2020.
For prescribed meal modifications, send an email to [email protected] or call (808) 784-5500.