UPDATE: 11:47 a.m., Oct. 1, 2020

A fire that started on Wednesday morning in the brush above the Kapalua Airport has blackened an estimated 550 acres and is now 80 percent contained as of 11:30 a.m. today, according to Maui fire officials.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said crews will continue working throughout the day to secure the perimeter of the fire. The department’s Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters will also continue with water drops today.

The fire started at 10:57 a.m., mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Kapalua Airport in West Maui on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

UPDATE: 8:01 p.m., Sept. 30, 2020

As of 8 p.m., the brush fire in Kapalua is now 50% contained, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro. There is no updated acreage estimate available at this time. Crews will continue their work through the night.

UPDATE: 2:24 p.m., 2:39 p.m., Sept. 30, 2020

A fire that started on Wednesday morning in the brush above the Kapalua Airport has already blackened an estimated 450 acres and was 30% contained as of 2:30 p.m., according to Maui fire officials.

The only evacuations at this point were some workers from the nearby water treatment plant located mauka the airport, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro.

The fire started at 10:57 a.m., mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Kapalua Airport in West Maui.

Multiple ground and air assets remain on scene including: six engine companies (which include two emergency callback crews); three MFD tankers; Air 1, Air 2 and Air 3; several private dozers and tankers; the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife personnel with firefighting equipment; and state Department of Transportation Airport firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Current conditions on scene include trade winds blowing at 5 to 15 mph.

KAPALUA FIRE: Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire located mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Kapalua Airport in West Maui. Ground and air crews are on scene. The fire was reported at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.