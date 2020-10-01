Maui County has launched of an online resource directory to connect Maui County’s small businesses for services and products during COVID-19, Mayor Michael Victorino announced.

The Hoʻoulu Maui Nui Business Directory is a one-stop, online resource for small businesses. It was created as part of the $5 million federally funded Adaptability Fund, which is a partnership with the County Office of Economic Development, Maui Economic Development Board and various community partners.

Maui County-based companies interested in being included in this directory can sign up on www.HoouluMauiNui.org. There is no cost to participate.

“This business directory is a great opportunity for local businesses to connect and support one another as we take on the challenges brought by COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Reinvesting in our local economy and vendors ensures we’re getting the most out of our CARES Act funds, while still getting quality work and products.”

The types of businesses listed in the directory include: Business Leasing, Business/Finance Consultant, Cleaning/Restoration, Commercial Printer, Design/Remodeling/ Construction, Employee Recruiter, Export Consultant, Food Scientist/Technologist, HVAC/Filtration Expert, IT Consultant, Marketing/PR/Social Media Consultant, PPE Provider, Photographer/Videographer, and COVID-19 mitigation services.

A link to this Hoʻoulu Maui Nui Business Directory can also be found at www.MauiCountyAdabtabilityFund.org. The Adaptability Fund is a program funded by the federal CARES Act. It was proposed by the Mayor’s MauiCARES Task Force.

The purpose of the Adaptability Fund is to provide grants to eligible Maui County Small Businesses to support costs required to conduct business in compliance with health and social distancing guidelines; to modify operations; and to invest in technology infrastructure to expand their virtual platforms, web-based marketing and E-commerce. The fund is intended to allow businesses the flexibility to customize investments, as well as retool and restructure operations for their unique needs.

Leslie Wilkins, Maui Economic Development Board President and CEO, said: “While Maui County Adaptability Fund applicants/grantees can select whichever service provider they choose, even those off-island, to help retool and/or restructure their business operations; we wanted to make sure that these companies knew, through this business directory, what resources are available here at home.”