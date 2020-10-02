Brown Water Advisory Issued for North Shore Maui from Waihe‘e to Ho‘okipa

October 2, 2020, 7:27 AM HST · Updated October 2, 7:27 AM
Maui Now. Brown Water Advisory.

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the North shore area of Maui from Waiheʻe to Hoʻokipa.

The Department of Health Clean Water Branch says heavy rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

Not all coastal areas are impacted; however, if the water is brown, the public is advised to stay out.

According to the advisory, “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

Anyone with health concerns should follow up with their primary care physician.

